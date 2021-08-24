THE COLONY – Review

So, did you think we’d bid adieu to the Summer of 2021 without a second visit to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)? Happily, the answer to that is no, “true believers”. Though we usually get the first flick at the start of May, well, things have changed since the MCU’s beginning in 2008. And that’s why we finally got to learn of the backstory of the BLACK WIDOW this past July. Now, this was her eighth feature appearance, but this holiday weekend sees the very first screen outing for a character who wasn’t part of that 1960s creative explosion that birthed Spidey, the Hulk, and so many others. This hero was part of the big Marvel Comics expansion (a new distribution deal allowed for more titles) in the 1970s and reflected one of that decades’ big pop culture trends: the martial arts TV shows and movies (Bruce Lee on the big screen, ABC’s “Kung Fu” on the small). And so the MCU expands and becomes even more diverse (we’ve explored Africa, Russia, and, well, outer space) with SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS.