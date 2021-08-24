Cancel
Virginia Beach, VA

Vice Mayor Wood resigning from Virginia Beach City Council

By The Independent News
princessanneindy.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIRGINIA BEACH — Vice Mayor Jim Wood, who has served on the City Council for 19 years, announced this morning that he is resigning from his Lynnhaven District seat. During an interview, Wood said he has accepted a position in the private sector that will require travel through the Mid-Atlantic region. He will have the opportunity to work with local governments and school systems in his new role, but it would be hard to fulfill his duties on the council.

