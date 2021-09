Free Multicultural Entertainment Day Event & Outdoor Movie “Aladdin” in Conant Park, August 26

Free outdoor movie to be shown at dusk; will cap off Multicultural Entertainment Day beginning at 11:00 a.m. Union County, NJ – The Union County Board of Commissioners invites all residents to enjoy the next outdoor movie night in Union County’s “Family Fun and Flix” series. The series continues with Aladdin on Thursday, August 26. The screening will cap Multicultural Entertainment Day in Conant Park, a full day of free public activities beginning at 11:00 a.m.