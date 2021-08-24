Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Dita Von Teese signs up to French version of Dancing with the Stars

arcamax.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDita Von Teese has signed up to compete on 'Danse avec les stars' - the French version of 'Dancing with the Stars'. The 48-year-old dancer will take part in the upcoming new series of the ballroom competition, which starts on channel TF1 in France on September 17. Dita is thrilled...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bilal Hassani
Person
Dita Von Teese
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Dancing With The Stars#Von#Burlesque#French#Channel Tf1#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Theater & Dancedallassun.com

Same-sex couple to feature on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Washington [US], August 27 (ANI): The upcoming season of 'Dancing With the Stars' will feature a same-sex partnership for the first time ever in the history of the popular show. According to Variety, pop star JoJo Siwa will become part of the first same-sex couple on the show. She will...
TV ShowsPosted by
Us Weekly

Most Controversial ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestants

Drama in and out of the ballroom! Ever since its debut, Dancing With the Stars has made headlines — sometimes for its eyebrow-raising casting. One of the most controversial decisions by ABC came ahead of season 28 in summer 2019 when Sean Spicer was announced as part of the cast. At the time, many celebrities reacted to the news about the former White House press secretary, including then-host Tom Bergeron.
Theater & Dancepurewow.com

JoJo Siwa & Suni Lee Sign on for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ & the YouTuber Is Making History

JoJo Siwa and Suni Lee are breaking out their dancing shoes. The YouTube star and the Olympian have officially signed on to compete in season 30 of Dancing with the Stars. ABC announced the exciting news on Thursday while attending a gathering at the Television Critics Association. The Dance Moms alum and the gymnast are the first contestants to join the series for the upcoming installment and will be competing in front of judges Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.
Theater & DancePosted by
TheDailyBeast

JoJo Siwa Will Dance With a Woman on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

YouTuber and Nickelodeon star JoJo Siwa will become the first Dancing With the Stars contestant to compete alongside a same-sex dance partner when she joins the show’s upcoming 30th season. Siwa, 18, came out as queer earlier this year and has been in a relationship with a woman for several months. Siwa said in a video, “I’m so excited to be part of this upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars, season 30! And to be dancing with a girl, I think that’s so cool… It’s going to be the best ever! I can’t wait to just dance every single week, to meet my partner. Oh my gosh, there are so many things I’m so excited for.” The show tweeted, “Bring on the sequins and the sparkles. ✨ We’re SIWA excited for this!” Siwa will compete against Suni Lee, who won the gold medal in women’s all-around gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympics.
WorldPosted by
HOLAUSA

Padma Lakshmi and daughter Krishna Thea pose on Paris vacation

Padma Lakshmi is enjoying a trip to Paris, France with her daughter, 11-year-old Krishna Thea. The model, activist, and TV host posted a series of photos from her latest trip, which features snapshots of her and Thea, the amazing food they’re eating, and the gorgeous sights they’re seeing. “Paris is...
Celebritieschatsports.com

Olympics Star Suni Lee To Compete In 'Dancing With The Stars'

Olympics star Suni Lee showed she can win with her moves on the beams, uneven bars and gym mat ... but can she do the same on the dance floor???. Well, we're about to find out ... 'cause the Team USA gold medalist announced Monday she's going to compete in the upcoming season of "Dancing With The Stars!"
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Hamilton star refuses to watch the Disney+ movie version

Hamilton breakout star Daveed Diggs refuses to watch the Disney+ movie version of the hit play. Portrayer of both Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, for which he won a Tony Award in 2016, Diggs recently caught up with TheWrap to discuss how he's moulded a certain image of these performances in his head over the years.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

The Boys and Vampire Diaries stars sign up for new comedy

The Boys actor Chace Crawford and Nina Dobrev have rounded out the cast of upcoming comedy flick Reunion. Known for her double role of Elena Gilbert and Katherine Pierce in The Vampire Diaries, Dobrev will be appearing opposite Jamie Chung (Once Upon a Time), Michael Hitchcock (Arrested Development), Billy Magnussen (No Time to Die), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out) and comedienne Jillian Bell too.
Beauty & FashionVanity Fair

Jesse Jo Stark Takes a Star Turn for Balmain

Musician Jesse Jo Stark keeps excellent company. She is the daughter of the Chrome Hearts founders, model Bella Hadid’s best friend, Cher’s goddaughter, and, most recently, is dating British pop-punk superstar Yungblud. But Olivier Rousteing and the creative team at Balmain saw in Stark leading lady material. The French fashion house cast her in their latest big swing, Fracture, a five-part episodic drama created to promote their fall 2021 collection, about a musician from a wealthy family trying to find her way at a ramshackle motel on the outskirts of Los Angeles.
Los Angeles, CAHello Magazine

Adele turns heads in a dazzling figure-flattering dress on date night with boyfriend Rich Paul

One thing's for sure: it’s always a sign of a good party when you dance your way out of your shoes. Such appeared to be the case for Adele who stunned when she headed to NBA star Lebron James’ wife Savannah’s birthday party in West Hollywood Friday evening wearing a figure-flattering evening dress that cinched at the waist and showed off her figure, and also featured structured shoulders.
viralhatch.com

Prince Harry Changes His Royal Name

The world went crazy when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they would be stepping down as senior royals. Prince Harry has caused yet another stir as he has decided to change his name. Scroll down to find out what he changed it to and why…. Meghan Markle has made...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Amanda Holden is the ultimate beach babe in her floaty playsuit

Amanda Holden has returned home after enjoying a luxurious solo holiday in Corfu - but not without posting one last gorgeous photo from the sunshine. The star looked incredible, of course, posing in a silky playsuit from Tess Daly's swimwear brand Naia Beach - as she reminisced about her break abroad.
Theater & DancePosted by
CinemaBlend

Dancing With The Stars' Peta Murgatroyd Shares Emotional Response To Death Of Serge Onik

Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd is a fan-favorite and two-time winner of the popular series, but she recently had some news to share that was far sadder than usual. Choreographer Serge Onik, who worked with Murgatroyd and was clearly a very good friend, passed away, and she paid tribute to him with a response that was as touching as it was emotional.
Los Angeles, CAHello Magazine

Megan Fox’s chiseled abs are unreal in a risqué bodysuit you need to see

Megan Fox left little to the imagination as she stepped out in Los Angeles on Monday and kicked off the week in a way no one was expecting. And she looked incredible doing so. The Transformers star set Instagram on fire with a photo that showed her walking outside wearing a light blue denim jacket paired with matching high-waisted jeans and a neon green bodysuit with a cutout so massive, it not only revealed her ripped abs, but also a bit of underboob.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Angelina Jolie: Instagram win against Jennifer Aniston

Angelina Jolie’s Instagram account is not even a day old. Nevertheless, she has already broken a record set by Jennifer Aniston. Angelina Jolie’s (46, “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider”) Instagram account is not even a day old, but it already has 5.4 million followers. Just within the first hour after the profile of the US actress went online, according to the British “The Sun”, an unbelievable 1.7 million users of the social media platform clicked on the corresponding button to follow her. Jolie is sure to set a new record – and a triumph over her eternal rival Jennifer Aniston (52, “Friends”).
CelebritiesPage Six

Kourtney Kardashian shares sexy PDA photo with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s romance is becoming too hot to handle. The Poosh founder shared a photo of herself wearing a jaw-dropping black-and-white dress with lace-up sides while sitting on the Blink-182 drummer’s lap in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they are vacationing with her mother, Kris Jenner, and the momager’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

Comments / 0

Community Policy