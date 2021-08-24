Dita Von Teese signs up to French version of Dancing with the Stars

YouTuber and Nickelodeon star JoJo Siwa will become the first Dancing With the Stars contestant to compete alongside a same-sex dance partner when she joins the show’s upcoming 30th season. Siwa, 18, came out as queer earlier this year and has been in a relationship with a woman for several months. Siwa said in a video, “I’m so excited to be part of this upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars, season 30! And to be dancing with a girl, I think that’s so cool… It’s going to be the best ever! I can’t wait to just dance every single week, to meet my partner. Oh my gosh, there are so many things I’m so excited for.” The show tweeted, “Bring on the sequins and the sparkles. ✨ We’re SIWA excited for this!” Siwa will compete against Suni Lee, who won the gold medal in women’s all-around gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympics.