Earlier this weekend, Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson Huff shared a few heartwarming photos of herself with her husband and their infant daughter. Sadie and her husband, Christian Huff, met back in July 2018 during a trip to Florida with friends. Her sister, Bella, knew Christian’s brother and they all met up to hang out while on vacation. Sadie has said before that she wasn’t looking for a relationship at the time. She even specifically avoided Christian that day because she found him attractive. However, she eventually failed at her goal of not talking to him. As they say, the rest is history.