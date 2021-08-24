Final roster prediction: Arizona Cardinals
As we inch close and closer to the start of the NFL season, training camps are begging to wind down and roster positioning is starting to heat up. Looking at the Arizona Cardinals roster, there are some spots that can go either way. There are plenty of players that have made great impressions on the front office, while others seem to have lost some steam. That begs the question, which players will be on the roster when the Cardinals open the season on September 12?www.vavel.com
Comments / 0