Aramco deploys computer vision with FogHorn Edge AI
FogHorn announced that Aramco, one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, has deployed edge-powered computer vision solutions built on the FogHorn Lightning™ Edge AI platform at multiple sites to enhance safety, provide proactive monitoring for equipment failure, and enable automation of drilling equipment and processes. Aramco selected the FogHorn Lightning Edge AI Platform to build an efficient infrastructure for future automation, digitalization, and standardization projects across various facilities.www.hydrocarbonprocessing.com
