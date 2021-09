Let's start with the obvious: Tyra Banks is gorgeous, no matter how much makeup (or how little) she chooses to wear. That said, because Tyra's gigs over the years — including her most current role as solo host of Dancing With the Stars — we've often seen the runway model with a full face of foundation, eyeshadow, mascara and lipstick. But on Instagram, the former America's Next Top Model star decided to ditch all of that for a few fresh-faced selfies.