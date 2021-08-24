Baltimore County declares local state of emergency regarding rise in COVID-19 cases
Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski Jr. has issued a local state of emergency on Tuesday, as COVID-19 cases rise with the delta variant. Olszewski previously declared a local state of emergency on March 13, 2020, which remained in effect until July 9, 2021. He told C4 and Bryan Nehman earlier today that after the Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer vaccine, that vaccine mandates for Baltimore County employees is something being looked into.www.wbal.com
