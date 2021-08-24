Baltimore County declares local state of emergency regarding rise in COVID-19 cases

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman on Thursday declared a local state of emergency in the wake of extreme damage left behind by tropical depression Ida. The remnants of Hurricane Ida spawned a confirmed tornado in the Annapolis area and severe storms across the region. The storm destroyed houses and tore down electricity poles and trees, blocking roads. The executive order allows the county to deploy resources and implement the emergency powers of the County Executive to protect the health and safety of its citizens, the Office of the County Executive said. “Last night I was in the worst-hit...