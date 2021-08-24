Erika Jayne’s Husband Tom Girardi Has Officially Been Disbarred

Erika Jayne is having one hell of a year. And there is no end in sight. Ever since her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, started going down for his alleged crimes against his clients, Erika is going down with him. Not by choice. And no, I’m not talking about the fact that she had to downsize to a multi-million dollar bungalow. What hasn’t helped matters are the stories she’s telling week after week on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.