MCCC's College VOICE Student Newspaper Earns Three Awards From Society of Professional Journalists

West Windsor, N.J. – Mercer County Community College's (MCCC’s) student newspaper, The College VOICE, recently won three awards in the annual Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) Mark of Excellence (MOE) competition. Often referred to as “the Oscars of college journalism,” MCCC competed against two- and four-year colleges in Region 1, which included four-year colleges such as Harvard, Columbia, Syracuse, Vassar, Williams, Lehigh and Rider. The VOICE was the only community college in Region 1 to win any of the 147 total awards this year.