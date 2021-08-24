Psychonauts 2 Load Times Are Much Better On Xbox Series X When Compared To PS4, YouTube Video Details
Double Fine’s Pyschonauts 2 releases later today, and the game already is shaping up to be one of the best this year. Psychonauts 2 might not be pushing boundaries in terms of visual fidelity, but remains an impressive looking game nevertheless. A YouTuber by the name of ElAnalistaDeBits has compared all major versions of the game in a recent video – which you can check out below.gamingbolt.com
