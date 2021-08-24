Prestigious NSF Career Award Supports Integration of Research, Undergraduate Training in Parallel Computing

An analysis of sectoral differences in gender pay gap over career lifecycles reveals that academia has a wider gender pay gap relative to industry. The fraction of science and engineering (S&E) doctorate holders employed in industry versus academia is on the rise: industry employment increased from only 12% of doctoral recipients in the early 1970s to 37% in 2018 (refs. 1,2). During the same period, women also came to represent a greater fraction of the S&E work force: the percentage of doctoral degrees awarded to women in the US increased from 13% in 1970 to 46% in 2018 (refs. 1,2). However, among 2018 doctoral graduates, although men are more likely to choose work in industry than in academia, only one in four women choose industrial employment2. The data thus suggest that women in S&E disproportionately sort into academia over industry.