Prestigious NSF Career Award Supports Integration of Research, Undergraduate Training in Parallel Computing

By Staff
SignalsAZ
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComputer scientist and astroinformaticist Mike Gowanlock, an assistant professor at Northern Arizona University’s School of Informatics, Computing, and Cyber Systems, was recently awarded a $411,964 grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF). The award will support Gowanlock’s research in the emerging field of parallel computing architectures needed to process large volumes of data generated by major astronomical surveys, including the Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST).

