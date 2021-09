While it’s not a scientific fact, if you’re a fan of box office statistics, you can often see a direct correlation between a studio’s confidence in a film’s financial future and the number of trailers that are released to promote it. If a studio thinks it has a homerun on its hands, maybe you don’t need to release a ton of trailers and clips. But if there’s any doubt about financial success, you need to get as much marketing materials out there as possible to build buzz. And with that in mind, let’s talk about the fact that Marvel Studios has released yet another trailer for “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” along with a new clip that showcases one of the best action scenes in the entire film.