WWE and 2K are hoping that WWE 2K22 is a return to form for the wrestling franchise, and from the new teaser revealed at SummerSlam and the footage revealed earlier in the year, it seems to be on the right track. The new trailer, which can be found right here, reveals even more WWE superstars and another up-close look at the game's improved character models and graphics, but it also revealed the release window for the game, confirming that the next WWE 2K game will in fact release in 2022, specifically in the March 2022 launch window. That's going to disappoint some, but it will also probably make others happy, since it doesn't appear that they are rushing this release, and ultimately that will make a better end product.