Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S can now download one of 1999's best games for free. 22 years ago, SNK released Garou: Mark of the Wolves via the Arcade. The ninth and the final installment of the Fatal Fury series, it was widely acclaimed as one of the best games of 1999 and one of the best fighting games of the late 90s and early 2000s. In 2009, 10 years after its initial release, the game came to Xbox 360, and now this version of the 1999 classic is available for free for every Xbox Live Gold subscriber.