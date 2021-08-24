Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

LSU to require proof of vaccine or negative test to enter Tiger Stadium

By Shea Dixon
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the significant threat presented by COVID-19 across the state of Louisiana due to the highly transmissible Delta variant, LSU will require all Tiger Stadium guests 12 years of age and older to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to entry. The decision comes after consultation with – and support from – Governor John Bel Edwards, LSU President William F. Tate IV, LSU’s Board of Supervisors, Tiger Athletic Foundation, and Director of Athletics Scott Woodward.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Pcr Test#Board Of Supervisors#Tiger Athletic Foundation#Athletics Scott Woodward#Mcneese State#Tigers#Gameday#Lsu Athletics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Public Health13newsnow.com

In Louisiana, no idea when coronavirus case spike might ease

BATON ROUGE, La. — As Louisiana faces a fourth wave of rapidly escalating coronavirus cases, a top executive for the four-hospital Willis-Knighton Health System doesn't see any respite coming soon. Brian Crawford, chief administrative officer for the Shreveport-Bossier City area health system, said the system has been able to cope...
Alabama StateLexington Herald-Leader

SEC football preview: Are Nick Saban and Alabama vulnerable in 2021?

There are those who proclaim Nick Saban the greatest college football coach ever. That might actually be selling the Alabama head man short. ▪ Since going 7-6 in his first season coaching the Crimson Tide in 2007, Saban has led Alabama to 13 straight seasons with double-digit wins. In the...
Alabama StateSporting News

Breaking down toughest SEC schedules, from Alabama to Vanderbilt, for 2021 college football season

Finally, after a miserably long offseason, the SEC will get back to what it does best (besides dominating headlines): playing football. The conference this year boasts five teams ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll, including No. 1 Alabama, No. 5 Georgia, No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 13 Florida and No. 16 LSU. Ole Miss and Auburn could also potentially become big players in the Southeastern football theater.
College SportsLeesville Daily Leader

Who will win the SEC? The College Football Playoff? Our experts predict the winners

The more college football changes, the more it stays the same. That's the judgment of three columnists who cover the league for the USA TODAY Network. They all pick defending national champion Alabama to win the SEC West and the conference championship game. And there are some familiar names in their College Football Playoff projections. Two out of three agree on which team will win it all.
Alabama State247Sports

Finebaum compares Bryce Young to recent Alabama greats

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young will have some huge shoes to fill when he steps onto the field in his first career start this weekend. And ESPN college football analyst and radio host Paul Finebaum was asked how Young compared to the star Crimson Tide quarterbacks who came before him. "I...
Florida State247Sports

Florida to offer two vaccination sites for fans on gameday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Florida won't be requiring fans entering the Swamp on Saturday for the season opener against Florida Atlantic to be vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, with that authority not resting with the University Athletic Association or the University of Florida. But the Gators will...
Mississippi StateThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

SID SALTER: When Mississippi State, Ole Miss dominated SEC baseball, basketball, football

STARKVILLE • University of Southern Mississippi Professor Emeritus James Crockett, now an adjunct professor of accountancy at the University of Mississippi, perhaps enjoyed a bit of serendipity in bringing his latest book to market in the same year that the entire nation witnessed a Mississippi team win a legitimate NCAA national championship at the 2021 College World Series in Omaha.
Alabama State247Sports

Unbeaten Ole Miss Soccer set for road test at South Alabama

OLE MISS (2-0-1, 0-0-0) at SOUTH ALABAMA (2-0-1, 0-0-0) Thursday, Mobile, Ala., 7 p.m. CT. • Ole Miss is coming off of a 2-1 victory on the road at Arkansas State on Sunday in Jonesboro, Arkansas. • Channing Foster scored the game-winner against the Red Wolves, giving the senior three...
Auburn, AL247Sports

StatTiger: Akron at Auburn football analysis and predictions

Last Meeting: 1988 (Auburn 42-0) Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Ala. Auburn and Akron have met once with Auburn defeating the Zips 42-0 during the 1988 season. The Tigers outgained Akron, 484 to 264 yards, during the previous meeting. Bryan Harsin will debut as Auburn’s head coach after directing a highly...
Mississippi State247Sports

Ranking The QBs Mississippi State will face this season-Game 1

Mississippi State starts their football season this Saturday afternoon at 3:00 pm against the Louisiana Tech at home. The Bulldog defense will be facing a quarterback, West Virginia graduate transfer Austin Kendall, who will be starting his first game for Louisiana Tech. A four-star prospect in high school, he originally signed with Oklahoma before transferring to West Virginia. Due to the addition covid year, he is a sixth-year player.

Comments / 0

Community Policy