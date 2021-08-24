Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Steve Clarke hoping to deliver more success with Scotland after signing new deal

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BSoQa_0bbNMNu100
Scotland manager Steve Clarke signs contract extension (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

Scotland boss Steve Clarke is looking to the future after signing a contract extension that takes him through to the end of the Euro 2024 campaign.

The former West Brom and Kilmarnock boss took Scotland to the delayed Euro 2020 this summer, the national team’s first major tournament since 1998.

His initial contract was due to expire at the end of the current World Cup cycle but speaking at Hampden Park, after announcing his squad for the matches against Denmark, Moldova and Austria next month, he looked to build even longer term on recent qualification success.

“It is obviously nice when your bosses think you’ve done a decent job and they give you a little extension so it was nice to get that one put away,” said Clarke.

“It was relatively straightforward and it wasn’t contract talks as such. It was did I want to extend? Did my bosses want to extend?

“The little taste we all got of the European Championships in the summer has made everybody excited for more so hopefully we can deliver.

“It took me a little while to get to grips with the different aspects of the national job. Recently I have enjoyed it if it is ever possible to enjoy the job.

“I have enjoyed it, it is a good challenge and it takes me out my comfort zone a little bit at times which is good.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SVb9P_0bbNMNu100
Scotland reached Euro 2020 (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

“I am not on the pitch coaching as much. You haven’t got the day-to-day involvement with the players.

“You are basically borrowing a group of players and trying to mould them into hopefully a successful squad and a successful team. It is just a different job. I like to challenge myself and hopefully we can get more success.”

Clarke, however, has had to reshuffle his backroom staff after assistant Steven Reid and goalkeeping coach Stevie Woods stepped down because of club and family commitments.

Former England and Rangers number one Chris Woods has come on board while Aston Villa set-piece coach Austin MacPhee also joins John Carver in the backroom team.

Clarke said: “The first thing for me is to pay tribute to Steven and Stevie Woods, who were a big part of my team right from the first minute I came into the job.

“And then you’ve got to realise they are working full time at their clubs so working all the time and especially in Steven Reid’s case he is working in Nottingham, his family live in London, and he is coming away every international break.

“I knew pretty early on after the Euros that Steven was going to leave so from there I have been looking around trying to get the right person.

“In Austin, I have someone different to Steven, he is going to bring a different dynamic to the squad.

“He also has a good reputation and record in an area where I think we can improve a little bit, which is set plays for and against, so hopefully we can work on that and do better.

“Stevie Woods is similar, he is full-time with Celtic, working all the time and he is not getting a lot of time with his family in the international breaks.

“Stevie decided only a couple of weeks ago that it was the right time for him to step aside so I looked at my contacts and managed to track down Chris Woods, someone who I haven’t worked with before.

“I look forward to working with Chris, he is a good lad. Quite importantly, he knows the Scottish scene, he knows the little peculiarities of Scottish football, he understands it and I believe he did his coaching badges up here.

“He is looking forward to it and I think the goalkeepers will enjoy working with Chris.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

227K+
Followers
105K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Clarke
Person
Chris Woods
Person
Austin Macphee
Person
Steven Reid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Deal#England#Uk#Aston Villa#Celtic#Scottish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsThe Guardian

Scotland manager Steve Clarke eagerly eyes ‘stage two’ after contract extension

Steve Clarke has set his sights on stage two of his tenure as Scotland manager, after the “brutal” ending to Euro 2020. Clarke has signed a two‑year extension to his contract, which will now end after the next European Championship. Scotland’s involvement in Euro 2020 this summer was their first major tournament appearance since 1998.
SportsBBC

Scotland: How Steve Clarke's side can evolve for World Cup tilt

When the dust settled on Scotland's Euro 2020 campaign and the last of the Baccara sing-a-longs drifted into the sky above Hampden, attention turned to how Steve Clarke's side had fared. A highly creditable draw with England at Wembley was bookended by chastening defeats by Czech Republic and Croatia in...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Scotland coach Clarke happy Chelsea midfielder Gilmour impressing at Norwich

Scotland coach Steve Clarke is delighted seeing Billy Gilmour making an early impact with Norwich City. The Chelsea loanee has started each of Norwich's three Premier League fixtures this season - in which they are yet to pick up a point - but Clarke believes the exposure will benefit the midfielder, who appeared just 11 times for the Blues last season.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

David Potter on Celtic v Raith Rovers in the Scottish League Cup

So the Premier Sports Cup draw has paired us against Raith Rovers! On the surface it would appear to be an easy enough game against a lower tier team at home, but there are pitfalls. Not all that long ago, we had Morton paying a rare visit to Celtic Park on League Cup business – and they beat us, simply because our forwards were feckless and incapable of scoring, and the Greenock men won after extra time. It was a painful night in September 2013, and one that no-one wants to see again.
Public HealthBBC

Covid in Scotland: 'Right moment' to lift restrictions, says Sturgeon

Covid restrictions in Scotland have been lifted at the "right moment", according to the first minister. Nicola Sturgeon admitted to feeling "nervousness" at the move, but said the vaccine was now giving "significant protection". Level zero ended at midnight with almost all of the remaining anti-Covid measures now removed. The...
Indy100

Beaver numbers in Scotland more than double in three years, study shows

The number of beavers in Scotland has more than doubled in the last three years, according to a new study.NatureScot, the country’s public body for natural heritage, found about 1,000 of the animals now reside in territories which have also more than doubled to 251.The range of where these territories are has grown too, from Glen Isla to Dundee and Stirling, Forfar to Crianlarich – and likely to expand into Loch Lomond in the future.Wildlife is declining in Scotland so this extensive survey, which reveals an increasing beaver population, is great newsRobbie Kernahan, NatureScotRobbie Kernahan, NatureScot director of sustainable growth,...
Public HealthBBC

Covid in Scotland: Bothies open for 'responsible use'

Mountain bothies in Scotland have reopened after being closed for more than a year due to concerns about Covid-19. The shelters maintained by the Mountain Bothies Association (MBA) are used by hillwalkers, climbers and cyclists. The MBA said the bothies were available again for "responsible use" and urged people to...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Self-isolation changes and Scotland goes back to school

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. 1. Self-isolation ends for double-jabbed and under-18s Anyone who has had two doses of a Covid vaccine or is under 18, and has been in contact with...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Garner signs new deal and returns to Forest

The 20-year-old has also signed a new contract at Manchester United, lasting until June 2024 with the option of an additional year’s extension. It’s a return to the City Ground for Garner who spent the second half of last season with the Midlands club, scoring four goals in 20 league games.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Andy Robertson Signs a New Deal with Liverpool

Now it is the marauding Scottish fullback Andy Robertson's time for a new deal. Robbo signed a new an improved deal with Liverpool, which according to reports will keep him at the club until 2026. The main reason for the new contract was due to his wages not being equal...
SocietyPosted by
TravelNoire

The Black Expat: 'Edinburgh, Scotland Is A Lot More Diverse Than You'd Imagine'

Neo Khumalo never thought she’d end up in Edinburgh, Scotland. Born and raised in Johannesburg, South Africa, she has enjoyed calling several other places home. From Cape Town in her native country to Berlin, Germany and the Swiss cities of Bern and Geneva, the communications manager, freelance writer, and academic researcher is no stranger to the expat life. Still, she vowed never to live in the UK, renowned for its bad weather.
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Solly March signs new Brighton deal

Solly March has penned a new deal with Brighton that will keep him at the Seagulls until 2024. March, 27, has made 188 league appearances for the Premier League side since signing from Lewes in December 2011. The winger has also represented his country, winning three caps for England Under-21s.

Comments / 0

Community Policy