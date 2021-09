Duncan Scott will set his ambitions higher after reflecting on his Tokyo achievements.The 24-year-old became the first Briton to win four medals at a single Olympic Games when he claimed gold and three silvers in the pool.The Scotsman had bagged a record six-medal haul at the Commonwealth Games three years earlier, but the enormity of his latest achievement has led to him raising the bar again.“It has probably made my ambitions higher, and my expectations higher as well,” Scott told the PA news agency.Team GBs most decorated athlete at a single games 🥇🥈🥈🥈A huge thank you for all the amazing...