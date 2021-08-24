Nominate a Presidential Scholar by Sept. 30

Editor’s note: as a reminder, phrases in blue are links to supporting articles. Click on them for more detail. In a previous article we laid out how philanthropy is used by the wealthy to manage public policy for their pet projects. In the article we demonstrated how studies have shown that philanthropy is not about the needs of the poor, but rather the wants of the wealthy. There are three major ways philanthropy is used to manage the public policy. One is through creating research that is used to support public policy. Many of these are known as thinktanks or research centers attached to universities. Woody Hunt maintains such a think tank at UTEP publishing research on diverse topics. The second, although not philanthropy as commonly defined, are political donations used by candidates to win campaigns. A third is via the incubation of individuals to run for office in a future election or by incubating entities that help manage the public discourse. Incubating politicians is providing a job while someone waits for the opportunity to run for office. In the case of entities, it is the funding media outlets to help frame the debates. Two examples of these are Veronica Escobar and Bob Moore’s El Paso Matters publication. We will explore El Paso Matters in a future issue. For now, to better understand how philanthropy is used we will look at a nonprofit that used high school students to create the research to support public policy. The nonprofit was called the Community Scholars.