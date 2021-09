DES MOINES, Iowa – Governor Kim Reynolds is blasting President Biden after getting a letter on Iowa’s ban school mask mandates. The letter is from U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona to the Governor and Ann Lebo, Director of the Iowa Department of Education. It says “Iowa’s actions to block school districts from voluntarily adopting science-based strategies for preventing the spread of COVID-19” may “infringe upon a school district’s authority to adopt policies to protect students and educators as they develop their safe return to in-person instruction plans required by Federal law.” The letter refers to Iowa’s ban on school mask mandates as “State level action against science-based strategies.”