Narragansett, RI

Town considers lawsuit over former Lighthouse Inn property

By PHILIP COZZOLINO
ricentral.com
 8 days ago

NARRAGANSETT – While ultimately not voting on such an option, the Narragansett Town Council floated the idea of litigation regarding the property in the Port of Galilee that houses the former Lighthouse Inn. The property, owned by the state and leased to PRI X, LLC–a subsidiary of Procaccianti Group, a national real estate development firm based in Cranston–has recently fallen into disrepair, which is a violation of the lease between the company and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM).

www.ricentral.com

