GM recalls all Chevy Bolt model years over electric fire risk
Automobile manufacturer General Motors (GM) has expanded its recall for Chevrolet Bolts even further, with the process now affecting all model years of the electric car. GM is recalling the cars due to the fire risk their batteries pose, noting that two manufacturing defects could start the electric fires. The recall affects about 73,000 Bolts from model years 2019 through 2022 – these include more than 10,000 Bolts in Canada.www.insurancebusinessmag.com
