Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

GM recalls all Chevy Bolt model years over electric fire risk

insurancebusinessmag.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAutomobile manufacturer General Motors (GM) has expanded its recall for Chevrolet Bolts even further, with the process now affecting all model years of the electric car. GM is recalling the cars due to the fire risk their batteries pose, noting that two manufacturing defects could start the electric fires. The recall affects about 73,000 Bolts from model years 2019 through 2022 – these include more than 10,000 Bolts in Canada.

www.insurancebusinessmag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Automobile#Electric Cars#Electric Fire#Bolt#Gm#Chevy#Lg#Cbc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Carsgmauthority.com

GM Continues Selling Down Aged Chevy Silverado Medium Duty Models

General Motors continues to successfully sell down aged inventory of the Chevy Silverado Medium Duty truck. As of the end of July, 2020 Chevy Silverado Medium Duty inventory across U.S. Chevy dealers was around 1,000 units while 2021 Chevy Silverado Medium Duty was around 2,500 units, GM Authority has learned.
TrafficPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Brand New Ford F-150s Destroyed In Massive Train Derailment

Ford has been working overtime finding creative ways to keep its assembly lines running throughout the semiconductor chip shortage crisis. Doing so couldn't be more critical for highly profitable models like the F-150 and the rest of the F-Series lineup. We've known for a while now that the Blue Oval has been parking nearly completed trucks in massive lots near the factories as they wait for transport to dealers. The only thing holding them back is semiconductor chips.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Chevy And GMC Trucks Can't Catch A Break

Just when things were finally beginning to get back on track for General Motors' light-duty and heavy-duty pickup trucks, another production pause is about to begin. The Detroit Free Press has confirmed with the automaker that it will idle production at the three plants that build the Chevy Silverado 1500, GMC Sierra 1500 and HD variants of both starting next Monday for one week's time.
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

F-150 Lightning leak says Ford has an enviable problem with its EV truck

Ford is reportedly doubling production targets for the 2022 F-150 Lightning, aiming to build even more of the all-electric pickups than previously intended in the hope of satisfying apparently unexpected demand. Announced back in May 2021, the F-150 Lightning is the first BEV version of what has long been America’s best-selling truck, though opinions were split on whether its reception would be positive or not.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

GM Drops 3.0-Liter Duramax Diesel

A letter sent to GMC dealer operators and sales managers says GM has stopped selling the LMs 3.0-liter Duramax turbo-diesel engine. An August 27 letter says the “availability of the LM2 diesel engine has changed to zero.” The reason given is due to a supplier shortage. What vehicles have the...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Why Does The Chevy Corvette Have Diesel Warning Lights On Its Dash?

It's not unusual to see cars sharing parts, especially when those cars fall under the GM umbrella. The company is so hell-bent on saving costs, that it plans to have just four platforms by 2025, and you can bet your last buck that there are a mass of parts shared between models that we are completely unaware of. A recent example of parts-sharing has the internet in stitches, and has left Corvette C8 owners scratching their heads: the C8 has a diesel glow plug light on its dashboard, and we highly doubt it's because Chevy is planning to introduce a diesel engine to the Corvette anytime soon.
Carsinsideevs.com

Lordstown Motors Working On A Military Electric Vehicle Too

While the Lordstown Endurance pickup approaches a limited production stage, the company works also on other projects that potentially could provide important additional revenue streams. One such project is the Military Electric Vehicle (MEV), demonstrated during Lordstown Week in June. It's a six-seat military vehicle based on the same EV...
Carsgmauthority.com

General Motors Temporarily Halts LM2 3.0L Duramax Diesel Engine Production

Production of General Motors’ turbocharged 3.0L I6 LM2 Duramax diesel engine has been temporarily halted. According to a GM spokesperson, the stoppage is due to a temporary supplier issue. “We have currently paused production of trucks with the 3.0L Duramax Diesel engine due to a temporary part shortage,” said Manager,...
Trafficmitechnews.com

The Future of Electric Vehicles and The Michigan Electric Grid

ANN ARBOR – Auto industry experts Paul Eisenstein of the Detroit Bureau and Michelle Krebs of Cox Automotive (parent company of Kelly Blue Book and AutoTrader) joins co-hosts Mike Brennan, Editor of MITechNews.Com, and Matt Roush, Editor of Technology Century, to talk about the future of Electric Vehicles and the Michigan power grid that has repeatedly gone down around the state this summer. What will happen when millions of electric vehicles plug in?
SoftwarePosted by
WSB Radio

Recall alert: BMW recalling 50K vehicles over braking defect

BMW announced Thursday that it is recalling more than 50,000 vehicles to address a software problem that hampers braking. The automobile company said it was recalling cars and SUVs from 2019 to 2021 because of the braking assist defect, according to Consumer Reports. The defect can increase the possibility of a crash, the magazine reported.
BusinessArs Technica

GM throws LG under the bus as Chevy Bolt production pauses amid recall

General Motors has lost confidence in battery supplier LG Chem after defective cells from the company caused a string of fires and sparked a massive recall of Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles and electric utility vehicles. The automaker recalled more than 140,000 electric cars and crossovers—every single one that the company...
Economygmauthority.com

General Motors To Lay Off Workers At Toledo Transmission Plant

General Motors has announced that it will be cutting jobs at the GM Toledo Transmission plant. Per a recent report from The Detroit News, General Motors will lay off 16 permanent workers and 106 temporary workers from the Toledo facility. The layoffs will go into effect September 27th. The GM...
Buying CarsGreen Car Reports

These three electric car models are the fastest-selling used vehicles in the US

The fastest-selling used cars in the United States in July 2021 were all EVs, according to. analysis of used-car sales for vehicles from model years 2016 to 2020. The Tesla Model 3 topped the charts, at an average 15.7 days to sell, while the average transaction price across model years was $46,982, according to the analysis. Even Model 3 sedans from the 2018 model year—its first—sold for $45,291.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Rivian R1T Electric Trucks Will Be Delivered in September

Rivian is an electric vehicle company that has the support of billionaires like Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The electric vehicle company is expected to disrupt the automotive industry in a major way, similar to Tesla. One of the company’s most anticipated vehicles is the R1T electric truck. Rivian’s electric truck is hitting the streets a lot sooner than some of its major competitors.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

2021 Chevy Tahoe Duramax Diesel Review: The Perfect Engine for GM's Full-Size SUVs

The new Tahoe feels like more of the same recipe at this point. But spec the diesel, and it becomes an entirely different—and better—truck. Recipes are important. Recipes matter. Whether it's a special dish that's been passed down through generations or that one Bloody Mary mix you don't shut up about, recipes are in place for a reason: to ensure a consistent result and the satisfaction that comes with it. This is why every Tahoe I've driven over the last 16 years has been essentially the same. By now, GM knows better than to modify the extremely profitable recipe of its big, body-on-frame SUVs like the 2021 Chevy Tahoe.
CarsPosted by
Best Life

If You Have One of These Chevy Cars, It Could Catch on Fire, GM Warns

Everyone knows their car needs a check-up or tune-up periodically, but even maintaining those regular visits to your dealership or mechanic may not prevent you from dealing with a very serious problem if you own a certain Chevrolet vehicle. GM recently announced the recall of one type of Chevy car, including all models from the past six years, due to a handful of reported incidents of the vehicle in question setting ablaze. Read on to find out if your car could be affected and what to do if so.
CarsThe Car Connection

Subaru recalls 165,000 newer SUVs and cars for fuel pump issue

Subaru is recalling more than 165,000 newer models for a fuel pump issue that could cause the engine to stall, the automaker and the NHTSA disclosed late last month. The recall encompasses every model made by Subaru except for the Crosstrek, and includes the Toyota 86 made in tandem with the Subaru BRZ coupe.
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Ford and GM Can't Challenge This Outstanding Auto Stock

The stock prices of the two largest U.S.-based automotive manufacturers have soared over the past 12 months. Ford (NYSE:F) is up an incredible 89%, while General Motors (NYSE:GM) isn't far behind, up 68%. The ongoing global push to incentivize sales of fuel-efficient vehicles has revived these Detroit automakers, and their share performances represent this investor optimism.

Comments / 0

Community Policy