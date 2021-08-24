ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The office of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced Thursday the state has reached 80% vaccination of Marylanders age 12 and older. The state reached the milestone of vaccinating 80% of adult Marylanders just over a week ago, on August 22. “Maryland has not only already passed our goal of vaccinating 80% of adults 18 and older, we have now surpassed 80% of all eligible Marylanders vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Governor Hogan. “Our primary mission remains getting first shots in arms, so we can ensure as many Marylanders as possible are protected and no arm is left behind. The vaccines are very safe, very effective, and they are widely available through pharmacies, primary care providers, and mobile clinics across the state.” To date, Maryland has reported 7,567,750 vaccinations. The governor’s office provided these statistics: 80.0% of Marylanders 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 81.2% of Marylanders 18 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 94.8% of Marylanders 65 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.