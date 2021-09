Steve Bruce admitted he had to accept the criticism which came his way as Newcastle saw a first Premier League victory of the season snatched from their grasp by Southampton.The Magpies turned in a woeful first-half display at St James’ Park and were fortunate to go in 0-0 at the break with their head coach having had to listen to chants of “We want Brucie out” from a section of the home support.They improved in the second half and looked to have won the game when Allan Saint-Maximin fired home at the death only for James Ward-Prowse to secure a...