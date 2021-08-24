All parties met Monday, made progress on new Buffalo Bills Stadium, per report

There have been discussions about a new Bills stadium for some time and the issue has slowly moved to the front burner thanks to a lease that ends in 2023. A comment from a spokesperson for Pegula Sports and Entertainment that “the city of Buffalo and the state are going to have to decide if they want a team” came after various reports about how much public funding the Bills were looking for in order to keep the team in town. He also said that more renovations to the current stadium will not be a solution.