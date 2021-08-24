Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

All parties met Monday, made progress on new Buffalo Bills Stadium, per report

By Buffalo Rumblings
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buffalo Bills’ home in Orchard Park is nearing the end of its lifespan at 50 years of age, and with an ultra-costly renovation needed in the next five to ten years, the team has been exploring a new stadium for some time. With accusations and misinformation flying in the media recently, the mood hasn’t been great among the fanbase. On Monday, all the sides finally got together in the same room to dispense of the chest thumping and (please pardon the on-the-nose pun) sabre-rattling and actually get to work, according to Tim Graham of The Athletic.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchard Park#American Football#Buffalo Bills Stadium#The Buffalo Bills#The Athletic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bills Stadium
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLNBC Sports

The saber-rattling over the new Buffalo Bills stadium officially has begun

When the Buffalo News first lit the fuse on the possibility of future relocation by the Bills due to the potential inability to strike a public-private deal on a new stadium, the first reaction by many was to deny the obvious or to downplay it. They’re negotiating, many insisted. And...
NFLbuffalonynews.net

Roger Goodell: Bills need new stadium

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell believes the Buffalo Bills need a new stadium funded by a public/private partnership. "You've got to think long-term here," Goodell told the media on Monday at Jim Kelly's celebrity golf tournament Monday in Buffalo. "This has been going on for decades, and it's time to get a new stadium done that we can make sure the Bills are here and successful for many, many decades going forward."
NFLwesb.com

WEB ONLY: Progress Made On New Bills Stadium Front, NFL Commissioner Weighs In

There may finally be some progress on the Buffalo Bills’ quest for a new stadium. Representatives from Pegula Sports and Entertainment, New York State and Erie County met in person for the first time yesterday, according to The Athletic. They toured Highmark Stadium together to determine how many repairs need to be made in order for the 48-year-old venue to stay viable. Sources “close to the meeting” told the Athletic they’re optimistic the meeting could be a step forward for both parties.
NFLNBC Sports

Roger Goodell on Bills: We’re focused on public/private partnership for new stadium in Buffalo

There have been discussions about a new Bills stadium for some time and the issue has slowly moved to the front burner thanks to a lease that ends in 2023. A comment from a spokesperson for Pegula Sports and Entertainment that “the city of Buffalo and the state are going to have to decide if they want a team” came after various reports about how much public funding the Bills were looking for in order to keep the team in town. He also said that more renovations to the current stadium will not be a solution.
NFLchatsports.com

Buffalo Bills stadium FAQ: What you need to know as negotiations continue

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills will be playing in a new stadium within the next five or six years. Whether that stadium is in western New York or elsewhere remains to be seen. The team's 10-year lease at Highmark Stadium expires in 2023 and negotiations between Erie County, which...
NFLPosted by
BillsDigest

Bills Throw Down Gauntlet on New Stadium

Negotiating more than $1 billion in funding for a new stadium is always a complicated process, but the most recent stance by Pegula Sports & Entertainment seems pretty clear: The Buffalo Bills need a deal in place relatively soon for the State of New York to avoid losing its only NFL franchise.
NFLFingerLakes1

What will happen to the Buffalo Bills stadium?

The future of the Buffalo Bills Stadium remains unknown for now, but there are options. The New Stadium Working Group is being pushed to become subject to the state Open Meetings Law. A new stadium is projected cost $1 billion, and the Highmark Stadium renovations are projected to cost $540...
NFLCitizen Online

Some NY lawmakers want Buffalo Bills stadium talks to be public

Continued uncertainty over the Buffalo Bills' future in Western New York has prompted another push to make the New Stadium Working Group subject to the state Open Meetings Law. A new stadium to replace Highmark Stadium, formerly Ralph Wilson Stadium, is projected to cost $1 billion, whether it was built...
NFL247Sports

Report: Buffalo Bills trade Darryl Johnson to Carolina Panthers

The Buffalo Bills traded defensive end Darryl Johnson to the Carolina Panthers, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The report did not indicate what the Bills would be getting in return in the trade. A seventh-round pick out of North Carolina A&T in the 2019...
NFLchatsports.com

Buffalo Bills’ new stadium proposal would shrink capacity by 17%, open in 2027

John Wawrow of the Associated Press has finally thrown his reporting into the ring on the new Buffalo Bills’ stadium front. Wawrow, a well-connected reporter with the folks inside the organization, released his report on Tuesday. The most interesting nugget is the size of the stadium, which would shrink the seating capacity from roughly 72,000 to 60,000 plus 60 suites. That would make it a contender for the smallest venue in the NFL.
NFLaudacy.com

Bills propose new stadium to be completed by 2027

In the short-term, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are Super Bowl contenders just one year after reaching the AFC Championship Game. However, the team's long-term future in Buffalo isn't certain, as the organization seeks a new stadium. John Wawrow of The Associated Press reports on Tuesday the new stadium...
NFLWGRZ TV

Fans offer feedback on plans for new, smaller Bills stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — With the report that came out on Tuesday sharing new details about the plans for a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills, 2 On Your Side wanted to get your thoughts about the plans. Here are some of the opinions we heard at practice on Wednesday.
NFLchatsports.com

Buffalo Bills reportedly bringing Jake Fromm back on their practice squad

Aug 28, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Jake Fromm (4) drops back to pass against the Green Bay Packers during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports. The Buffalo Bills cut their roster down to 53-players on Tuesday and will now...

Comments / 0

Community Policy