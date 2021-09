It’s time to give credit where credit is due. Tua Tagovailoa played like a superstar during the Dolphins-Falcons preseason game Saturday night. Tagovailoa, the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, was mediocre at best during his rookie campaign. He went 6-3 as the starter and had 1,814 passing yards and 11 touchdowns with five interceptions. Most came away unimpressed by the rookie because of his inability to put up big numbers. Some even wanted the Dolphins to trade Tagovailoa and take another quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft. Luckily, they didn’t.