This might be the best laptop deal you see before Black Friday

By Ian Paul
PCWorld
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you need a workhorse inside the shell of an angel, we’ve found the laptop deal for you. Amazon is offering the MSI Prestige 14 Evo with an Intel Tiger Lake Core i5 for $599. That’s a whopping $250 to $400 off what this svelte Evo laptop usually sells for. To get that price, however, you need to send in a $100 rebate form, which means you pay $700 upfront. A link to the rebate forms is underneath the price on the product page.

www.pcworld.com

