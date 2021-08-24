This might be the best laptop deal you see before Black Friday
If you need a workhorse inside the shell of an angel, we’ve found the laptop deal for you. Amazon is offering the MSI Prestige 14 Evo with an Intel Tiger Lake Core i5 for $599. That’s a whopping $250 to $400 off what this svelte Evo laptop usually sells for. To get that price, however, you need to send in a $100 rebate form, which means you pay $700 upfront. A link to the rebate forms is underneath the price on the product page.www.pcworld.com
Comments / 0