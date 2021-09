Aniplex and CyberConnect2 have shown a new extended trailer of four minutes of Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Chronicles of Honikami, the highly anticipated arena fighter with which they hope to captivate one of the most rapidly successful manganime of the last decades. Planned for this October 15th in the West, this footage shows us in detail the way against; where you will also find the online mode.