Christine Lampard has fast become the fashion icon of ITV! The 42-year-old dazzled fans on Monday morning in a stunning floral print dress that we need in our lives, ASAP. The frock in question has all the makings of a truly great dress; it's midi in length and features puff frill sleeves and a flattering V neckline. The striking floral print is so eye-catching and pretty. So you can imagine our delight when we discovered it cost just £24! It looks like it would have a much higher price tag, so we were pleasantly surprised. The brunette beauty added layered gold chains around her neck and classic black strappy sandals.