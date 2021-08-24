Gov. Murphy: ‘Significant number’ of Afghan refugees will be housed on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst grounds

A U.S. official has confirmed reports CIA Director William Burns visited Kabul Monday and met with Taliban leaders. The meeting comes as refugees from Afghanistan are heading to New Jersey, where they will be housed on the grounds of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

Flights are ongoing from Kabul to military bases, bringing Americans and refugees out of the now Taliban controlled Afghanistan.



The government is requesting the help of commercial airlines such as United to help with the airlift



Gov. Phil Murphy says the refugees will be screened, health tested, and vaccinated before arriving.

In a letter to the White House, Murphy wrote he believes American allies in Afghanistan could make enormous contributions to the state's culture, community and economy.

Murphy wrote in part, "Accepting these refugees honors the sacrifice made by veterans of the war in Afghanistan -- too many of whom died working towards the same goal sought by these refugees: stability and peace."

Murphy responded to questions about his letter at his Monday COVID-19 briefing.

"How many? I think a significant amount. I don't have a precise number, but it is a significant amount," Murphy said.

The governor added the refugees would be brought to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

"Col. Adams was very clear that priority No. 1 was safety and security of these folks, getting them cared for. We've obviously raised our hand and said any supplemental help you need. Everything from vaccinations, testing, all the way to working with nonprofits, baby formula and diapers," Murphy said.

The governor also urged the president to speed up and expand the special immigration visa program to expedite the process.

The governor did not specify how long the refugees would be staying on base or where they would go following their time there.

