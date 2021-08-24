Cancel
Cleveland, OH

Kate Hubben and Ben Katz, NFP

Crain's Cleveland Business
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNFP Cleveland welcomes Kate Hubben, Vice President, and Ben Katz, Senior Vice President, of NFP Corporate Benefits. Combined, Hubben and Katz have over 40 years of Employee Benefits experience with companies of all sizes. They are dedicated leaders with an uncompromising commitment to serving our clients. We look forward to them driving success that will elevate our client experience.

