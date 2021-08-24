Cancel
Boilermakers see action in NFL preseason

By STAFF REPORTS
The Exponent
The Exponent
 8 days ago
Senior linebacker Derrick Barnes chases down the Nebraska quarterback. Although limited only to the second half due to a targeting penalty last week vs Rutgers, Barnes finished with nine tackles, including one for a loss.

Several former Purdue football players made waves in National Football League preseason play over the weekend.

During the Detroit Lions’ Saturday loss to Pittsburgh, former quarterback David Blough and rookie linebacker Derrick Barnes saw significant snaps, especially late in the game.

Barnes, who was taken in the fourth round of the 2021 draft, had six tackles on the night, good for third best on the team. Five of his tackles were solo, and he capped his night with a sack on Steelers QB and former Ohio State talent Dwayne Haskins in the fourth quarter. It was Detroit’s only sack of the night.

On the other side of the ball, Blough made magic happen for Detroit. He came into the game in the third quarter, when the Lions were down 23-0, and threw for 143 yards and a touchdown over the rest of the game. All of Detroit’s 20 points came in the fourth quarter with Blough on the field, but it wasn’t enough to save the team from a 26-20 defeat at Heinz Field.

Elsewhere in the league, star wideout Rondale Moore caught three passes on five targets for 15 yards during Arizona’s 17-10 home loss to Kansas City Saturday night. He had the highest number of targets on the night for the Cardinals, as well as a 9-yard rush in the second quarter.

Moore’s numbers are likely low because all of his targets came in the first half, during which three of Arizona’s five possessions ended in a three-and-out. The Cardinals netted 6 yards on those three drives. The other two drives were a five-and-out and a field-length drive that ended in a goal-line interception to end the half.

Second-year Los Angeles Rams tight end Brycen Hopkins had two receptions for 31 yards against Las Vegas as well as a solo tackle on a Raiders punt returner in the third quarter. He has not seen significant snaps in the regular season with the Rams since he was drafted in 2020.

The quietest night among former Boilermakers came from Cincinnati linebacker Markus Bailey, who had three tackles — two solo — during the Bengals’ Friday night loss to Washington.

It’s unclear at this time how much each player will be used going into the regular season, owing to the experimental nature of many preseason games, but ending up high in the box score bodes well for these professional former Boilermakers.

The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/
