The Vacationer Labor Day Travel Survey: 53% to travel (12% by plane, 37% by car)
The Vacationer conducted a survey to find out how many Americans will travel this coming Labor Day, their primary method of transportation, popular activities, spending on travel, and lingering Delta variant concerns. The survey included 571 American adults over the age of 18 and was conducted online using SurveyMonkey's interface/audience on our behalf on August 1, 2021. I, Eric Jones, analyzed the survey, and I am an Assistant Professor of Mathematics at Rowan College South Jersey. A complete methodology is listed at the bottom.
