If you’re the type to get away when start to temperatures drop, we’ve found your fall destination. Naladhu Private Island Maldives has recently announced that it will reopen in November after a six-month closure for a complete renovation. Set just a 30-minute speedboat ride from the international airport, the luxury resort in the South Malé Atoll is introducing a total redesign of its accommodations and most public areas, including its restaurant and bar, wine cellar and gym. The new look is being crafted by New York based architect Yuji Yamazaki, who has worked on several projects in the Maldives—from other five-star resorts to the international...