New rules for cruises in Denmark

From the 24th of August, cruise guests who go ashore in Denmark must be aware of new requirements. The Danish Authorities now require that all guests are tested before going ashore. This applies to immune and vaccinated guests as well. Since the 26th of June this year, cruise guests vaccinated with an EMA accepted vaccine have been allowed to go ashore in Denmark. The Danish authorities now replace this rule with test requirements. Before disembarking a cruise in Denmark all guests must either take a PCR test within 72 hours before arrival or an antigen test within 48 hours before arrival. This applies to all guests, also those who are vaccinated or are immune due to an earlier infection with Covid-19. Besides offering new opportunities to cruise guests who have not yet been vaccinated, the new requirements provide crew members and guests with the same possibilities of going ashore in Denmark.