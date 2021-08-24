Seatrade Cruise Global to celebrate long-awaited 35th anniversary edition in Miami
COLCHESTER, ENGLAND – The cruise industry’s leading annual business-to-business event, Seatrade Cruise Global, returns to the Miami Beach Convention Center, 27-30 September 2021, celebrating its 35th anniversary edition in a new hybrid format. In conjunction with its traditional program, this year’s edition will feature a virtual conference track, giving the community additional options to participate. The four-day event will focus on the “The Future of Cruising” with leading cruise lines, ports, destinations and travel service providers weighing in on all aspects of the industry’s critical and continued recovery.www.traveldailynews.com
