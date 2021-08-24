Seatrade Cruise Global to celebrate long-awaited 35th anniversary edition in Miami

At the ongoing Gamescom 2021, miHoYo has announced that its hit game Genshin Impact will be organizing its first online Genshin Concert 2021 – Melodies of an Endless Journey on October 3rd, 2021. This concert will feature the music of this RPG game originally composed and produced by Yu-Peng Chen and Hoyo-MiX. Moreover, renowned Belgian conductor Maestro Dirk Brossé and the Flanders Symphony Orchestra will present the original soundtracks of Genshin Impact. Furthermore, talented musicians from the United States, South Korea, and other countries will be showcasing their innovative interpretations of much-loved pieces with a mix of genres to worldwide fans and players.