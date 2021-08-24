Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Aparium Hotel Group officially reopens the #1 hotel in the south

By Tatiana Rokou
TravelDailyNews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, TENN. - The soulful city of Memphis welcomed back its coveted hot spot for both locals and visitors alike, the Hu. Hotel on August 19. Standing gracefully on the banks of the mighty Mississippi River with unbeatable rooftop views of the city skyline, the refreshed 110-room hotel that is part of the Aparium Hotel Group portfolio reopened its doors with two newly revitalized F&B concepts that speak directly to the city’s culture featuring great music, food, art and plenty of Southern hospitality.

www.traveldailynews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#The 1#Dessert Bar#Baked Goods#Mural#Aparium Hotel Group#F B#Southern#The Golden Horseshoe#Lyceum Theater#The Mighty Mississippi#Frothy Monkey#Grilled Peach#Blackberry Parfait#The Country Ham Plate#House#Ginger S Bread Co#The Whimsy Cookie Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Miami Beach, FLCommercial Observer

Greystone Hotel in South Beach to Reopen Amid Owner Dispute

The legal saga of an Art Deco hotel in South Beach took another twist this week, when a judge made the unusual move of appointing a monitor to oversee the reopening of the Greystone Hotel. The partners who control the 91-room hotel at 1920 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach have...
Food & DrinksVanity Fair

Hot Hotels: The Standard

The Standard team have a knack for implanting themselves in the world’s hottest spots. Standard “seals of approval” have been awarded to Miami Beach, Hollywood, Downtown Los Angeles, New York’s East Village, High Line and even the Maldives. While none of these destinations need any help in self-promotion, The Standard further cements their status as the place-to-be and in London, it’s no different. Whilst years of regeneration have made King’s Cross a destination of new for many, “KX” and neighbouring Camden have long been haunts for the alternative, bohemian and those on society’s fringes.
Tempe, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

Crescent Hotels & Resorts opens Westin Tempe hotel

Crescent Hotels & Resorts, a hotel management company, recently announced the grand opening of Westin Tempe. The hotel at 11 E. Seventh St. in downtown Tempe has 290 guest rooms and 18 suites, and has Westin’s signature Heavenly Beds, according to a release. A state-of-the-art fitness center is accessible 24/7...
Las Vegas, NVFox5 KVVU

South Point Hotel hosting Vitalant blood drive

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa is partnering with Vitalant for a blood drive Friday. Every blood donor will receive one voucher for one free breakfast or lunch buffet, and each slot club member will receive 2,000 extra points. The event is happening from 10 a.m....
Ocean City, MDLodging

Real Hospitality Group Opens Two New York Hotels

OCEAN CITY, Maryland — Real Hospitality Group, an international hospitality management and investment company with offices in several locations, has opened the Four Points by Sheraton Flushing in Flushing, New York, and the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Woodside Queens NYC in Woodside, New York. Both properties are owned by Century Development Group, an integrated real estate development company.
South Bend, INInside Indiana Business

South Bend Casino Hotel Recovers from COVID

SOUTH BEND - Construction on a 23-story hotel in South Bend is continuing, after being delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and a lack of construction workers. The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi is building the 317-room hotel adjacent to the Four Winds Casino. The tribe first announced the project in September 2019.
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Cooler than gelato: 25hours opens its first hotel in Italy

The first 25hours hotel in Italy will open on 8 September 2021. The 25hours Hotel Piazza San Paolino occupies a central location in the Santa Maria Novella district at the heart of Florence. This is among the most authentic and lesser-known neighbourhoods in the Italian city and a little off the beaten track. Just a stroll away from the train station, at the back of the Museo del Novecento, the 25hours Hotel San Paolino fills an entire block between the elegant Via de Fossi with its numerous antique shops and the popular Via Palazzuolo, connecting two neighbourhoods that have been largely insular until now. The 25hours Hotel San Paolino is situated in the former premises of Monte de 'Pegni - the lending company of the Cassa di Risparmio di Firenze - and has its central core of 66 rooms in the original monastery next to the eponymous church of San Paolino. These hallowed halls are now imbued with fresh creative energy thanks to controlled demolitions, new building elements and restored areas. Enhancing the historic core is a new annexe boasting another 104 guest rooms with balconies, as well as the Casetta del Giardino, a small apartment with a private garden and pool. All these ingredients have created a modern, cosmopolitan hotel with 171 rooms unlike anything currently available in Florence.
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

Cambria Hotels adds second location in world-famous California wine country

Upscale brand debuts fifth hotel this year with Napa Valley entrance. ROCKVILLE, MD. - Cambria Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc., continues its United States expansion with the opening of the Cambria Hotel Napa Valley Silverado Trail. The four-story, 90-room hotel is the brand's fourth property in California and second among the state's wine regions, following the opening of the Cambria Hotel Sonoma Wine Country. It is also the first of several Cambria hotels opening soon in guests' favorite destinations, including Cambria Hotel Calabasas- Malibu, Cambria Hotel Louisville Downtown-Whiskey Row, Cambria Hotel Nashville Airport (joining the Cambria Hotel Nashville Downtown) and Cambria Hotel Austin Airport.
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

The Georges adds three new luxury suites to portfolio

LEXINGTON, VA. – The Georges, a thoughtfully restored, 200-year-old boutique hotel in Lexington, Virginia, announced three new luxurious suite accommodations, expanding its room offerings to a new location in the Lexington Historic District on Courthouse Square. The two-room suites offer a sitting room and a king-size bedroom with upholstering sourced...
Nashville, TNstyleblueprint.com

9 HUGE + Luxurious Hotel Suites in the South

Zoe is a StyleBlueprint staff writer, Charlotte native, Washington & Lee graduate and Nashville transplant of eight years. She teaches Pilates, helps manage recording artists and likes to "research" Germantown's food scene. Hotels across the South boast some seriously luxurious suites, but we set out to find ones with impressive...
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

Bottega space at the Grand Hotel Savoia in Cortina

The Grand Hotel Savoia in Cortina d’Ampezzo, which is part of the exclusive Radisson Collection hotel selection, is a 5-star facility of great charm, made unique by the breath-taking panoramic view over the Ampezzo Dolomites. In this elegant and refined setting, Bottega has customized the large terrace, where they celebrate the ritual of the aperitif or lunch, admiring the profile of the most spectacular mountains in the Alps.
LifestyleTravelPulse

The Perfect NYC Hotel for Families: The Beacon Hotel

Last week, TravelPulse Canada stayed one night at The Beacon Hotel in NYC before embarking on our Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas cruise from Cape Liberty, NJ. Designed by architect Walter Ahlschlager in the beaux-arts style in 1928, Hotel Beacon opened its doors alongside the Beacon Theatre to a great amount of buzz. At 24 stories high, it towered above all other buildings in the neighborhood and rivaled the skyscrapers of Midtown Manhattan.
Memphis, TNLodging

Hu. Hotel Reopens in Memphis, Tennessee

MEMPHIS—The city of Memphis welcomed back the Hu. Hotel in August 2021. Standing on the banks of the mighty Mississippi River with rooftop views of the city skyline, the 110-room hotel that is part of the Aparium Hotel Group portfolio reopened its doors with two newly revitalized food and beverage concepts featuring music, food, art, and Southern hospitality.
Charleston, SCcharlestondaily.net

Top 10 Best Hotels to Visit in Charleston, South Carolina – New Video

Charleston, South Carolina has always enjoyed a long-standing tradition as a quiet getaway destination for the well-to-do travelers and wealthy vacationers in centuries past. Now well into the 21st century, Charleston welcomes travellers one and all continuing a long tradition of elegance and rich history. Here is a look at...
Travelhospitalitynet.org

Mangrove Beach Corendon Curaçao All-Inclusive Resort Marks Grand Opening with Celebratory Event

Mangrove Beach Corendon Curaçao All-Inclusive Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton welcomed local dignitaries and VIPs, including resort owner Atilay Uslu along with his family, general manager Biray Öğüt, operations manager Mehmet Fersiz and other members of the hotel team to celebrate the property's grand opening. The event included a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a tour of the property, which officially joined Hilton's Curio Collection, a global portfolio of over 100 unique hotels and resorts. Located at 31 Pater Eeuwensweg, Willemstad, Curaçao, near downtown Otrobanda and Punda, the property is owned by Corendon Hotels & Resorts B.V. and managed by Corendon Curacao Holding B.V.
Lifestylebusinesstraveller.com

25 Hours Hotel to open in Florence

The first 25 hours hotel in Italy will open in Florence next week on September 8, 2021. The 25 hours Hotel Piazza San Paolino is in the Santa Maria Novella district at the centre of Florence, close to Florence’s train station, at the back of the Museo del Novecento. Filling...
Travelhospitalitynet.org

Hilton to Debut in Spectacular Santorini with Stunning Beachfront Property

Opening in 2022, all rooms at the Sea Breeze Santorini Beach Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton, will boast private terraces and a hot tub or pool. Hilton (NYSE: HLT) announced the signing of a franchise agreement with Alexandros Ltd to open Sea Breeze Santorini Beach Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton. Due to launch in Spring 2022, the new 37-room hotel will be Hilton's first on the glamorous Greek island, complete with private beach.

Comments / 0

Community Policy