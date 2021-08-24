Aparium Hotel Group officially reopens the #1 hotel in the south
MEMPHIS, TENN. - The soulful city of Memphis welcomed back its coveted hot spot for both locals and visitors alike, the Hu. Hotel on August 19. Standing gracefully on the banks of the mighty Mississippi River with unbeatable rooftop views of the city skyline, the refreshed 110-room hotel that is part of the Aparium Hotel Group portfolio reopened its doors with two newly revitalized F&B concepts that speak directly to the city’s culture featuring great music, food, art and plenty of Southern hospitality.www.traveldailynews.com
