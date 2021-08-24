Delta Air Lines signs transformative agreement with Travelport driving industry retailing innovation

Delta Air Lines announced today that is now using Spotify to power the “audio” portion of its in-flight, seatback entertainment. The partnership brings eight curated playlists to the Delta in-flight entertainment system at launch, including Mood Booster, Are & Be, Hot Country, Mint, Today’s Top Hits, Relax & Unwind, RapCaviar, and Ultimate Indie. Rock This, Roots Rising, and ¡Viva Latino! will be all follow in October. Passengers also will have access to more than 40 select podcast series that have been curated by Spotify and Delta.