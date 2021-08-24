Cancel
Delta Air Lines signs transformative agreement with Travelport driving industry retailing innovation

By Vicky Karantzavelou
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelta Air Lines and Travelport announced a transformative global distribution agreement, designed to further enhance value-generation for the entire travel retailing ecosystem, including travel management companies, agencies, corporations, and travelers. The customer experience and value-based, multi-year content distribution agreement gives Travelport-connected travel buyers simplified access to Delta’s enriched content through the Travelport+ platform with enhanced retailing capability to better understand, compare and customize offers for travelers.

Jason Clarke
