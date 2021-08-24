Monarch Air Group: Top 5 routes and private jet charters booked with cryptocurrencies in 2021
FORT LAUDERDALE – It is no mystery that top private jet providers worldwide accept different cryptocurrencies to charter their flights. Companies like Monarch Air Group have allowed clients to fly to any destination using cryptocurrencies since 2017. Nevertheless, little is known regarding what the preferred routes and type of aircraft are being booked by clients using this payment method. Until now. Monarch Air Group shares their top 5 routes and aircraft booked with crypto during 2021.www.traveldailynews.com
Comments / 0