Aventura World expands travel opportunities in Croatia

By Tatiana Rokou
TravelDailyNews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – The Croatian National Tourist Board revealed that the country saw about 4.4 million overnight stays in June, exceeding the tourist turnover in the same period last year by more than 80 percent. As current number of tourists in the country show that Croatia is once again one of the most high-demand destinations in the Mediterranean, Croatia has once again reopened to U.S. travelers who meet their entry requirements, prompting Aventura World to enhance their product line to the country, known as “The Pearl of the Adriatic.”

