100 days until the opening of the airport of the future

PRAGUE - As per the new protective measure implemented by the Ministry of Health of the Czech Republic, Prague Airport, the Foreign Police of the Czech Republic and the Customs Administration of the Czech Republic will strengthen the control of the currently valid conditions for entry into the country. Together, the parties thus respond to the gradually increasing traffic at Prague Airport and the possibility to visit the country for tourist activities by foreigners. From 1 September 2021, the arrival procedure for all passengers flying to Václav Havel Airport Prague will be adjusted. Until further notice, the changes implemented at both Prague Airport terminals will affect tourists as well as citizens of the Czech Republic and the EU+ countries returning to the Czech Republic.