100 days until the opening of the airport of the future
Finavia will open the magnificent entrance to Helsinki Airport and the updated traffic arrangements for passengers in exactly 100 days on December 1st. “The largest development project in Finavia’s history at Helsinki Airport will reach a significant milestone on December 1st. The airport’s new entrance and its beautiful wooden ceiling, new taxi ranks and bus station, a new parking hall, new multimodal travel centre, and the spectacular arrivals hall will be opened for passengers,” says Henri Hansson, Finavia’s Technical Director.www.traveldailynews.com
