NexGen Hotels opens a TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Waukegan, Illinois
WAUKEGAN, IL – NexGen Hotels, a hotel development and management company based in Itasca, Illinois, announced the opening of the TownePlace Suites by Marriott Chicago Waukegan/Gurnee. Located at 404 Lakehurst Road, the 96-suite hotel offers guests convenient access to Six Flags Great American Amusement Park, Gurnee Mills Mall, Naval Station Great Lakes, and numerous shopping dining and entertainment options.www.traveldailynews.com
