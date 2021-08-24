NexGen Hotels opens a TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Waukegan, Illinois

Is Hotel Loyalty Worth It? Thoughts On The Marriott CEO Interview. By now, many of you have read the Marriott CEO interview and have your own thoughts on whether hotel loyalty is worth it—with them or with anyone else. I’ll be honest that I intentionally avoided the interview and anything people said about it for a while. Why? I wanted to read it with my own eyes and develop my own thoughts on it—not just what others have said or shared. Now that some dust has settled, it’s worth looking at “is hotel loyalty worth it?” and other key elements of the Marriott CEO interview originally published here at The Points Guy.