Helicopter tours showcase extraordinarily rich geological heritage of AlUla
AlUla, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA – The unique landscape of AlUla showcases three distinct geological periods going back up to a thousand million years. While archaeologists and geologists have the opportunity to fly over AlUla as part of their work to understand and document this history, visitors to AlUla can also now appreciate the diversity, monumentality and global significance of the landscape by taking the Kingdom’s first helicopter tours.www.traveldailynews.com
Comments / 0