Helicopter tours showcase extraordinarily rich geological heritage of AlUla

GENEVA – A premiere for Kempinski Hotels: For the first time in the 125-year history of the international luxury hotel group, a resort with residences and a hotel in South American Brazil will complement its portfolio. Built in 1978 according to plans by Oscar Niemeyer´s disciple Edgar Graeff, two masters of modernism, the hotel is known far beyond the borders of the Serra Gaúcha region, as it was here, among other outstanding events, that the signing of the Mercosur Treaty took place in 1992. Situated on a cliff in Canela with a breathtaking view over the Vale do Quilombo Eco Reserve, the developers, together with Kempinski Hotels, plan to open the most outstanding luxurious inland resort in Brazil. By carrying the spirit of this well-known hotel icon into the present and after an extensive renovation and modernisation, it is foreseen that it will welcome the first guests by 2024.