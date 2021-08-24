Cancel
Lifestyle

Helicopter tours showcase extraordinarily rich geological heritage of AlUla

By Vicky Karantzavelou
TravelDailyNews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlUla, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA – The unique landscape of AlUla showcases three distinct geological periods going back up to a thousand million years. While archaeologists and geologists have the opportunity to fly over AlUla as part of their work to understand and document this history, visitors to AlUla can also now appreciate the diversity, monumentality and global significance of the landscape by taking the Kingdom’s first helicopter tours.

