FRANKFURT AM MAIN - The COVID-19 crisis, which has been persisting for more than a year, is leading to profound changes in the aviation industry as well as among airlines. Even though air traffic will recover regionally and globally after the pandemic, airlines will still have to deal with the economic and structural consequences and make plans for the future. In this context, the Board of Airline Representatives in Germany (BARIG) is specifically expanding its cross-industry network of business partners. With Mazars, an expert with extensive industry know-how is now available to the more than 100 national and international BARIG airlines flying to Germany.