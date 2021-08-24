Cancel
Congress & Courts

Texas House committee again passes the voting restrictions bill that instigated Democratic quorum break

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Texas House committee on Monday advanced the GOP-backed voting restrictions bill that first prompted Democrats to stall legislative work during a weekslong quorum break. The 9-5 party-line vote on the revived legislation, Senate Bill 1, is part of a third bid to enact proposals that would outlaw local efforts to make it easier to vote, ratchet up vote-by-mail rules and bolster protections for partisan poll watchers.

