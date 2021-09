Fans of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” are over the moon with excitement with the recent prequel casting news. The “Yellowstone” spinoff will be called “1883” and will show how the Dutton family came to settle in Montana. It will also tell the story of how the Duttons built a cattle ranching empire that we now know as the “Yellowstone” Ranch. The Paramount Network recently revealed major casting for the new series and fans could not be happier. The initial 1883 cast will consist of country music power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill playing the Dutton family. As if that weren’t big enough news, “1883” producers also revealed that legendary westerns actor Sam Elliott has also been cast in a prominent role. “Yellowstone” fans expressed their excitement for the news on social media and also other internet sites like Reddit.