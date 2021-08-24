Cancel
Food & Drinks

McDonald’s halts milkshake sales in the UK over supply chain issues

By Will Feuer
New York Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcDonald’s has pulled milkshakes and some bottled drinks from its menu at nearly 1,300 of its restaurants in the United Kingdom as supply chain issues continue to roil operations at the world’s biggest companies. “Like most retailers, we are currently experiencing some supply chain issues, impacting the availability of a...

nypost.com

Comments / 3

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Food Packaging#Restaurants#Milkshakes#Uk#Food Drink#Mcdonald#South African#Ap#Post
