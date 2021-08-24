Cancel
Lincoln County, ME

Musical Evening on The River at The Lincoln Home

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rain stopped just in time for the Jazz Babies to take the stage for a lively evening of music and dancing on the Damariscotta River. This was the second of three outdoor concerts hosted by The LIncoln Home, bringing together our VIP residents, members of our community, old and new friends, members of our Board and our incredible staff of volunteers. All enjoyed great music, dancing and socializing, and noshing on delicious pizza by Blazing Tomato, shrimp skewers and pulled pork by Mr Ribs, great drinks by Sadie the Bar Car, fresh oysters, all topped off with Round Top Ice Cream. Artist, Sarah Lynn Richards created a special oyster painting for T-shirts that were for sale.

