Powell should send a message on phasing out quantitative easing
The following editorial appears on Bloomberg Opinion:. Investors will be listening closely when Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addresses the Jackson Hole conference of central bankers this week. Powell won't announce a plan to begin tapering the Fed's bond-buying program - that will happen, at the earliest, after the central bank's policy-making committee meets next month - but his remarks will be scoured for any fresh indication of his thinking.www.ncadvertiser.com
Comments / 0